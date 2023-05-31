UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy War College Holds 52nd Convocation

The Convocation ceremony of 52nd Pakistan Navy Staff Course was held here on Wednesday at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC), where Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the graduation ceremony as Chief Guest

During the Convocation Ceremony Degrees were conferred upon 95 graduates, comprising 54 officers from Pakistan Navy, Army & Pakistan Air Force and 41 officers from friendly countries including Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nigeria, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Yemen, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

While addressing the ceremony, the chief guest highlighted the complexities and wide variety of threats and challenges confronting the world impacting almost all regions.

He underlined that wide ranging challenges in 21st century coupled with advancements in disruptive technology, proliferation of weapons and artificial intelligence place a cumulative premium on minds of practitioners of war at sea.

The traditional manner or one- dimensional study of war is accordingly out-dated and it is no longer applicable.

The admiral appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy War College in providing meritorious professional education to students and lauded the endeavour of the College in integrating with local academia for proliferation of maritime knowledge and increasing awareness on maritime security matters.

Earlier, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College apprised the audience about various professional and academic activities undertaken during the Staff Course.

The chief guest later conferred degrees upon successful graduates.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officers, civil dignitaries and families of graduating officers.

