Pakistan Navy War Game Shamsheer-e-Bahr-IX Commences At Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 11:40 PM

The Pakistan Navy War game SHAMSHEER-E-BAHR-IX commenced on Monday at Karachi, where Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza attended the session as the Chief Guest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Navy War game SHAMSHEER-E-BAHR-IX commenced on Monday at Karachi, where Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza attended the session as the Chief Guest.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi along with senior military officers from all services were present at the occasion.

