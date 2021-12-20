UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Wins 35Th National Rowing Championship

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 11:53 AM

Pakistan Navy Wins 35Th National Rowing Championship

Pakistan Navy wins 35th National rowing championship after 9 years

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th December, 2021) Pakistan Navy wins 35th National rowing championship after 9 years.

The Closing Ceremony of National Rowing Championship under auspices of Pakistan Navy was held at Rawal Lake. Teams from Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army, WAPDA, Punjab, Islamabad Club and Pakistan Police participated in the championship.

The matches were conducted in the category of open single, open double, open four, light single, light double, light four and pair.

Pakistan Navy Rowing team successfully competed in all the events by winning 7 Gold medals in the men’s category. Pak Army remained runner up with 7 silver medals.

Pak Army lead the women category with 06 gold and 01 silver while WAPDA remained runner up with 01 gold and 2 silver and 04 bronze medals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Army Pakistan Navy Police Punjab WAPDA Lead Women Gold Silver Bronze All From

Recent Stories

New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice in 2022-23

New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice in 2022-23

23 minutes ago
 Infinix and Garena Free Fire launches Pakistan’s ..

Infinix and Garena Free Fire launches Pakistan’s first esports-themed experien ..

31 minutes ago
 Habib University dedicates amphitheater to Saima & ..

Habib University dedicates amphitheater to Saima & Shahbaz Yasin Malik, CEO Hilt ..

34 minutes ago
 Fatima Fertilizer celebrates third Kissan Day at t ..

Fatima Fertilizer celebrates third Kissan Day at the Pakistan Pavilion of Expo 2 ..

40 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 273.85 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 273.85 million

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.