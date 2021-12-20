Pakistan Navy wins 35th National rowing championship after 9 years

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th December, 2021) Pakistan Navy wins 35th National rowing championship after 9 years.

The Closing Ceremony of National Rowing Championship under auspices of Pakistan Navy was held at Rawal Lake. Teams from Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army, WAPDA, Punjab, Islamabad Club and Pakistan Police participated in the championship.

The matches were conducted in the category of open single, open double, open four, light single, light double, light four and pair.

Pakistan Navy Rowing team successfully competed in all the events by winning 7 Gold medals in the men’s category. Pak Army remained runner up with 7 silver medals.

Pak Army lead the women category with 06 gold and 01 silver while WAPDA remained runner up with 01 gold and 2 silver and 04 bronze medals.