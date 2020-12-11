Pakistan Navy Wins National Sailing Race Championship 2020

Pakistan Navy won the National Sailing Race Championship 2020 organized by Pakistan Navy Aquatic Club at Karachi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020) Pakistan Navy won the National Sailing Race Championship 2020 organized by Pakistan Navy Aquatic Club at Karachi. The competition races were conducted at Open Sea near Clifton beach in the J/80 Class Boats.

During the National Sailing Race Championship 2020, three rounds of 15 different races were conducted amongst six participating teams.

In final round of the competition (Robin Series Races), teams including Army, Navy and PAF were shortlisted in which Pakistan Navy won the Championship. PN team comprising of NajeebUllah Khan (Helm), Raja Qasim Abbas, Khalid Hussain, Rahman Ullah and Tariq Ali won the Gold Medal by showing outstanding performance during the event.

Whereas Pak Army team headed by Muhammad Ayub secured second position and subsequently PAF team led by Muhammad SajjadAbbasi stood at third position.