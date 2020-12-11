UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Wins National Sailing Race Championship 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 11:23 AM

Pakistan Navy Wins National Sailing Race Championship 2020

Pakistan Navy won the National Sailing Race Championship 2020 organized by Pakistan Navy Aquatic Club at Karachi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020) Pakistan Navy won the National Sailing Race Championship 2020 organized by Pakistan Navy Aquatic Club at Karachi. The competition races were conducted at Open Sea near Clifton beach in the J/80 Class Boats.
During the National Sailing Race Championship 2020, three rounds of 15 different races were conducted amongst six participating teams.

In final round of the competition (Robin Series Races), teams including Army, Navy and PAF were shortlisted in which Pakistan Navy won the Championship. PN team comprising of NajeebUllah Khan (Helm), Raja Qasim Abbas, Khalid Hussain, Rahman Ullah and Tariq Ali won the Gold Medal by showing outstanding performance during the event.

Whereas Pak Army team headed by Muhammad Ayub secured second position and subsequently PAF team led by Muhammad SajjadAbbasi stood at third position.

Related Topics

Karachi Army Pakistan Navy 2020 Gold Event Race

Recent Stories

NPM Group CEO Dr. Karen Remo wins ‘Entrepreneur ..

5 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 11, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Morocco review regional ..

9 hours ago

UAE commends US recognition of Morocco’s soverei ..

10 hours ago

Foreigners own 8.4 billion shares in 6 real estate ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.