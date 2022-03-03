UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy's Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit Intercepts Latest Kalvari Class Indian Submarine: DG ISPR

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Pakistan Navy's Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepts latest Kalvari class Indian submarine: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said Pakistan Navy's Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit has intercepted and tracked the latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March 1 that showed its competence and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of the country.

The ISPR DG took to Twitter to announce the recent development and wrote, "Pakistan Navy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March, 1."He further wrote that the recent incident being the fourth detection in the last five years was reflection of Pakistan Navy's competence and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

Major General Babar Iftikhar also shared the video of the intruding Indian submarine detected by the Pakistan Navy.

