Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 To Start In Karachi Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 09, 2023 | 11:32 AM

The five-day exercise involve participation of over fifty countries with ships, aircraft, Special Operations Forces Marine teams and observers.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2023) Pakistan Navy's eighth multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23, is beginning in Karachi from tomorrow.

The five-day exercise involve participation of over fifty countries with ships, aircraft, Special Operations Forces Marine teams and observers.

Briefing newsmen about the exercise, Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami said the exercise has been divided into harbor and sea phases.

He said the exercise is aimed at providing a forum for understanding maritime concepts and operational cultures, enhancing interoperability as well as identifying ways and means to combat common threats at sea.

