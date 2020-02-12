UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy's Exercise 'Sea Spark 2020' Starts

Wed 12th February 2020 | 02:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy's exercise "Sea Spark 2020" started in Karachi on Wednesday with an objective to evaluate war preparedness and practical planning of the force.

In addition to the Pakistan Navy assets, the Pakistan Army and Air Force personnel were also participating in the exercise, a Pakistan Navy press release said.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was the chief guest at the inauguration of the drill.

During the exercise, the participants were briefed on the objectives and strategy of the exercise whereas the force commanders presented their plans.

In addition, representatives from the Ministry of Defense, Interior and other Federal ministries also took part in the exercise.

The naval drill Sea Spark 2020 demonstrates Pakistan Navy's commitment to promoting sustainablestability and safe maritime environment in the region.

