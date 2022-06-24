UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy's History Studded With Glorious Traditions Of Valour, Sacrifices: COAS

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Pakistan Navy's history studded with glorious traditions of valour, sacrifices: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said Pakistan Navy's history was studded with glorious traditions of valour and sacrifices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said Pakistan Navy's history was studded with glorious traditions of valour and sacrifices.

The Army Chief addressed the participants of the 51st PN Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC), Lahore, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS laid floral wreath at Shuhada (Martyrs) Monument to pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan.

While addressing the participants, General Qamar Javed Bajwa dilated on geostrategic environment, national security challenges and response measures.

The COAS exalted the role of armed forces in tackling the national security challenges proficiently. He emphasized that Pakistan Navy was a formidable force defending the maritime frontiers of the country and has always lived up to the expectations of the nation.

The COAS appreciated the quality training imparted by the Pakistan Navy War College to the officers of Pakistan armed forces and friendly countries.

Upon arrival at Pakistan Navy War College, the army chief was received by Commandant PNWC Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Army Pakistan Navy Martyrs Shaheed ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recent Stories

Tennis: WTA Bad Homburg Open results - collated

Tennis: WTA Bad Homburg Open results - collated

3 minutes ago
 Pleas against ordinance by governor not maintainab ..

Pleas against ordinance by governor not maintainable: Lahore High Court told

3 minutes ago
 AJK government all set to present maiden budget

AJK government all set to present maiden budget

3 minutes ago
 Killer of daughter arrested

Killer of daughter arrested

3 minutes ago
 Daryl Mitchell: New Zealand's record-breaker

Daryl Mitchell: New Zealand's record-breaker

6 minutes ago
 Swede Sjostrom wins fourth straight women's 50m bu ..

Swede Sjostrom wins fourth straight women's 50m butterfly world title

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.