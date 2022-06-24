Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said Pakistan Navy's history was studded with glorious traditions of valour and sacrifices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said Pakistan Navy's history was studded with glorious traditions of valour and sacrifices.

The Army Chief addressed the participants of the 51st PN Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC), Lahore, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS laid floral wreath at Shuhada (Martyrs) Monument to pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan.

While addressing the participants, General Qamar Javed Bajwa dilated on geostrategic environment, national security challenges and response measures.

The COAS exalted the role of armed forces in tackling the national security challenges proficiently. He emphasized that Pakistan Navy was a formidable force defending the maritime frontiers of the country and has always lived up to the expectations of the nation.

The COAS appreciated the quality training imparted by the Pakistan Navy War College to the officers of Pakistan armed forces and friendly countries.

Upon arrival at Pakistan Navy War College, the army chief was received by Commandant PNWC Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan.