Pakistan Navy's Indigenously Designed & Constructed PNS HAIBAT Commissioning Ceremony Held

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 11:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The commissioning ceremony of Pakistan Navy's indigenously designed and constructed Fast Attack Craft Missile FAC(M) PNS HAIBAT and induction ceremony of third 16 Ton Bollard Pull Tug PNT GOGA was held at Karachi.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

"PNS HAIBAT is the first land mark project indigenously designed by Maritime Technologies Complex and constructed by KS&EW without any foreign technical assistance", it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest underlined that commissioning of PNS HAIBAT ushers a new chapter in the indigenous design and construction that has been further matured with time.

The Chief of Naval Staff emphasized that in context of overall security paradigm of the region, PNS HAIBAT would strengthen Pakistan Navy's capabilities to respond maritime challenges to ensure seaward defence and maintain peace and stability in Indian Ocean Region.

Chief of the Naval Staff commended the concerted efforts put in by KS&EW, MTC and Pakistan Navy for the land mark achievement.

Earlier, Managing Director KS&EW, Rear Admiral Athar Saleem underscored that Missile Craft PNS HAIBAT being a multi mission capable platform will bolster Pakistan Navy's maritime defence capabilities.

He added that induction of PNT GOGA is also a milestone which will strengthen the indigenous ship construction capabilities.

The ceremony was attended by foreign dignitaries, officials from Federal and provincial governments Pakistan Navy and KS&EW.

