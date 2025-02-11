Pakistan Navy's Maiden AMAN Dialogue Concludes At Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 01:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The two-day AMAN Dialogue 2025 concluded on Monday at Pakistan Naval academy, Karachi.
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Ahsan Iqbal, graced the closing session of AMAN Dialogue 2025 as the chief guest.
During his address, the Federal minister thanked the participants for their keen interest in the AMAN Dialogue and their insightful discussions on various topics that will significantly contribute to ensuring a secure maritime future for all. He emphasized that AMAN 25 has successfully brought together maritime stakeholders from diverse regions, fostering international collaboration in an increasingly interconnected world. The minister also highlighted the need for strengthening cooperative security efforts to effectively address emerging challenges in the maritime domain.
Earlier, in his note of thanks, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, expressed his gratitude to dignitaries and participants from across the world for their valuable contributions in making AMAN Dialogue 2025 a success.
He underscored that AMAN has transformed into a truly global initiative, reinforcing its role as a platform for meaningful dialogue and collective action in maritime security. Admiral Naveed Ashraf said that deliberations during AMAN Dialogue have yielded concrete pathways for strengthening information sharing, developing coordinated responses to maritime threats and fostering technological cooperation while evaluating challenges and benefits of artificial intelligence in Naval Operations. He further stressed the need to implement the strategies and solutions emerging from the AMAN Dialogue to address persistent maritime security challenges.
During the inaugural session, the participants deliberated on contemporary challenges in the maritime sector, engaging in meaningful debates and discussions to formulate actionable strategies to counter emerging threats at sea. The dialogue served as a bridge between East and West, bringing together global maritime leaders, scholars, and security experts to shape the future of maritime cooperation and security.
