Pakistan Navy's Relief Operation Continues In Rain-hit Areas

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 05:19 PM

Pakistan Navy's relief operation continues in rain-hit areas

Pakistan Navy's relief operation continued in rain-hit areas of Karachi and other parts of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy's relief operation continued in rain-hit areas of Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

Pakistan Navy teams, besides rescue operation provided cooked food, necessary edible items and established medical care centers for assistance of distressed populous.

Pakistan Navy has augmented relief and rescue activities in Karachi and Badin. Pakistan Navy assisted repairing of LBOD overflow/ leakage in coordination with civil administration at District Badin. Different areas were also de-flooded.

Relief and rescue efforts were launched in various parts of Karachi and citizens were shifted to safer places. Hundreds of cooked food packets were distributed amongst the traumatized families in rain-hit area of Younisabad, Kakka Pir, Nazimabad and Surjani Town.

Additionally, thousands of bags containing necessary food items were also distributed in Surjani Town, Yaro Khan Goth, Yousaf Goth, Khamesso Goth covering diverse localities in Karachi and relief camps at District Badin.

Medical Camps established at Badin were reinforced with additional doctors and medics of Pakistan Navy.mobile medical teams visited various localities and provided treatment and medicines to over 1000 patients. Medical assistance was also extended to residents, forced to remain confined at their homes due to widespread flooding in Defense and Clifton areas.

Pakistan Navy's rescue and relief operation continued in Karachi and other parts of the province to extend all out support in rain-hit areas.

