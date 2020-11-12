UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy's Responsibilities To Grow Amid Ongoing CPEC Projects: Naval Chief

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Thursday said the responsibilities of Pakistan Navy would continue to grow in coming years due to the increased maritime security importance amid ongoing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

He said this while visiting Pakistan Navy Units at coastal areas of Turbat, Gwadar and Ormara to review operational preparedness and combat readiness, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

The admiral highlighted the importance of maritime security of entire coast which has increased manifold in context of the ongoing CPEC projects.

He highlighted the dividends of CPEC related projects which were intrinsically linked with the security of maritime domain.

He reaffirmed Pakistan Navy's resolve to safeguard the maritime boundaries and maritime interests of the nation at all costs and also appreciated the morale, selfless devotion and commitment of the deployed troops to defend the maritime frontiers of the country.

Upon arrival at PNS SIDDIQUE, the Naval Air Station at Turbat, the chief of the naval staff was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

The naval chief was briefed on the operations of Naval Air Arm followed by interaction with the troops.

Later, the chief of the naval staff departed for Gwadar, where he was apprised about ongoing operations of Maritime Security Task Force-88, Coastal Security and Harbour Defence Force, which have been established by Pakistan Navy to ensure maritime security of Gwadar Port and CPEC projects.

The naval chief also visited Jinnah Naval Base and Pakistan Navy Cadet College Ormara where he was received by Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas.

