Pakistan needed brotherhood, solidarity to overcome natural tragedy: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the recent rains and floods had affected the entire Pakistan, which needed brotherhood and solidarity to tackle the natural tragedy.

Talking to different delegations, which called on him here, he said it was heartening to note that different sections of the society were playing their vital role to overcome the tragedy.

The difficult time would be faced with national solidarity and the whole nation should vigorously take part to help out their brothers and sisters in distress, he added.

National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik also held a meeting with the prime minister, and gave a cheque of Rs 100 million for the Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund.

A delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association led by Qazi Muhammad Mansoor Dilawar met the prime minister and gave a cheque of Rs 20 million for the flood affectees.

The pharmaceutical association also handed over medicines worth Rs 50 million.

The prime minister instructed the officials of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) that they should determine the need for medicines in different affected areas and work with the pharmaceutical manufacturers association to ensure the supply of medicines.

The association also pledged to provide more medicines in case of further need.

Chief Executive Officer Global Waseem Ahmed while leading a delegation of Islamic Relief met the prime minister. The delegation included the Country Director of Islamic Relief Asif Ali Shirazi and Country Advocacy Specialist Raza Qazi.

The Islamic Relief officials briefed the prime minister on their steps for relief to the flood affected people in Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The delegation informed him about their target to collect relief of 30 million Pounds.