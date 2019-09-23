Pakistan needs 9000 psychiatrists; National Psychiatry conference Swat told

(@imziishan)

The participants of a National Psychiatry Conference held here on Monday at the Saidu Medical College Swat emphasized upon young doctors to come forward in the field of psychiatry as Pakistan needed 9,000 psychiatrists with the increasing demand of psychiatric patients in the country

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : The participants of a National Psychiatry Conference held here on Monday at the Saidu Medical College Swat emphasized upon young doctors to come forward in the field of psychiatry as Pakistan needed 9,000 psychiatrists with the increasing demand of psychiatric patients in the country.

The speakers including renowned psychiatrists from all over the country said that currently there were only 500 available psychiatrists who were overburdened.

Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkwha Mohammed Yahya Akhunzada was the chief guest on the occasion while the other speakers included Prof Iqbal Afridi, Head of Department (HoD) Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College (JPMC) Karachi and President Pakistan psychiatric society, Madam Rozina HoD Psychology Department JPMC and Dr Ashfaq Khan Psychiatrist Saidu Medical College.

The speakers read out their research papers on this occasion and highlighted the causes of psychiatric diseases in the terror hit zone of Malakand division especially in Swat as well as put forth value able suggestions and recommendations to overcome it effectively.

They also highlighted how one can keep himself healthy by following teaching of islam.

Secretary health congratulated Pakistan Psychiatry Society and Saidu Medical College on jointly holding such important conference. He announced to vigorously work on improving the Mental Health Act and fountain house in KP as pinpointed in the conference.

Prof Dr Israrul Ul Haq Principal SMC and CEO Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital(SGTH), thanked Secretary Health, the distinguished speakers and participants from all over the country.

He said that this conference would prove milestone and would greatly contribute in creating awareness on mental health among the doctors community, medical students and general masses of Malakand division.