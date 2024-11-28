Pakistan Needs A Cornea Donation Campaign: AST
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 06:23 PM
Al-Shifa Trust (AST)on Thursday advocated for a state-backed cornea donation campaign to decrease reliance on imports as more than 300,000 individuals were currently on transplant waiting lists
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Al-Shifa Trust (AST)on Thursday advocated for a state-backed cornea donation campaign to decrease reliance on imports as more than 300,000 individuals were currently on transplant waiting lists.
Talking to the media, AST President Maj Gen (Retired) Rehmat Khan stated that bridging the imbalance requires an awareness campaign, enabling local donations to assist needy individuals in becoming productive citizens.
He said those awaiting transplants could be reintegrated as productive members of society if we can have enough local donations.
Rehmat informed that the limited supply of corneal tissue could be attributed to several factors, including insufficient awareness, reluctance to donate, demographic and systemic influences such as age, gender, education, cultural considerations, and the availability of surgeons and operating facilities.
Despite nearly 185,000 corneal transplants, approximately 12.7 million individuals remain on the waiting list for transplants. He added that estimates suggest that only 1 in 70 individuals requiring a transplant have access to one.
He stated that Al-Shifa Trust Hospital could conduct nearly 800 corneal transplants annually as a significant deficit between the supply and demand of corneal tissue impairs its capacity to serve more people.
Gen Rehmat Khan stated that many individuals were awaiting transplants in Pakistan and a lack of inclination in local populations prompted cornea imports.
He informed that corneal tissue supply chain management could be inconsistent, mainly when certain cornea-exporting nations restrict donations to satisfy local transplant needs.
Therefore, he said, it is essential to take the initiative locally to transform the lives of individuals awaiting vision restoration.
The cornea was among the simplest tissues to transplant, as it does not necessitate matching between donor and recipient, adding it operates without blood, extracting oxygen directly from the atmosphere.
He informed that AST has a state-of-the-art eye bank at Rawalpindi Eye Hospital and expert doctors for collecting eye donations.
Corneal grafting from an older adult to a younger recipient is a feasible procedure.
Recent Stories
The Punjab University and Brunel University of London varsity sign MoU
NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at Lahore
ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday
Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar
Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of Pakistan at ICC meeting on Fri ..
South Korea slashes interest rates by 25 basis points
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Efforts intensified to combat smog15 minutes ago
-
38-kanal state land retrieved15 minutes ago
-
CM welcomes PSX crossing historic milestone of one lakh points15 minutes ago
-
AJ&K police launches PITB-developed crime mapping system15 minutes ago
-
Minister Kirmani reviews wheat sowing arrangements in Sargodha16 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler gets 3-year jail term16 minutes ago
-
The Punjab University and Brunel University of London varsity sign MoU4 minutes ago
-
Motorway police reunite lost boy with father25 minutes ago
-
NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at Lahore5 minutes ago
-
6 new judicial officers take oath26 minutes ago
-
.....35 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy visits Riaz Pirzada, condoles his brother's death35 minutes ago