Pakistan Needs A Well-coordinated Cybersecurity Strategy: President IRS
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) At a high-level dialogue on “Cyber Threat Intelligence” hosted by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) in collaboration with the Pakistan Information Security Association (PISA), Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President of IRS, emphasized the need for a well-coordinated strategy to safeguard Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.
"In the age of hybrid warfare, where cyber threats have a devastating impact on national security, we need a proactive approach," he stated. He pointed out that cyber-attacks have become a crucial tool in warfare and stressed the importance of investing heavily in the cybersecurity domain to address emerging challenges, said a press release issued here on Monday.
Ambassador Saleem also highlighted the necessity for robust cooperation among national stakeholders to build an efficient digital infrastructure in the country.
Director of PISA, Ammar Jafri spoke at the event, stating that cyber resilience is a national priority rather than merely a technical goal. He argued that to establish a secure nationwide cyber infrastructure, it is essential to shift our strategy and approach from reactive to proactive. Echoing Ambassador Saleem's sentiments, Jafri stressed the need to foster collaboration across the public, private, and academic sectors to develop state-of-the-art digital infrastructure.
Director of Governance, Risk, and Compliance at the national CERT, Dr. Mehreen Afzal explained that the ultimate objective of cybersecurity is to protect human beings. She noted that as technology advances, the number of threats increases, with all devices focused on serving people.
Director of Training at NCCIA, Najeeb ul Hassan elaborated on the distinction between cybercrime and cybersecurity. He explained that while cybercrime efforts focus on protecting against attacks, cyber threat intelligence involves the need for actionable information.
While discussing best practices from around the world, Zubair Ali Bhatti, CEO and Co-Founder of HPC, emphasized the importance of developing the mindset of the youth. He highlighted the need to provide solutions, integrate tools, and work on specific technologies, such as AI bots.
The event concluded with Ambassador Saleem presenting tokens of appreciation to all distinguished speakers, symbolizing a collective commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s cybersecurity posture.
