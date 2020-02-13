Pakistan needs adequate preventive measures to deal with malnutrition causing stunted growth in children: Speakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Speakers at an event titled "Pakistan Nutribiz: Pakistan SUN Pitch Competition 2019-20" held here Thursday emphasized that Pakistan needs to adopt adequate measures to prevent its children from the alarming effects of malnutrition which was the leading cause of stunted growth among the children.

The event focused on accelerating nutrition focused innovations across the food system in Pakistan to explore and implement viable solutions for ensuring food provision to every child.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Country Director, World Food Programme (WFP), Ms. Arnhild Hals Spence said strong political would require to address the issue of malnutrition in pregnant mothers and infants."It was difficult to prevent the child from irreversible impact of stunting growth after he was 26 months old so it was essential to take preventive measure urgently", she said.

She said the government must set short, medium and long term plans to address the rising trend of malnutrition. "The statistics were alarming in Pakistan as if you look worldwide, 40 percent of the children in Pakistan were facing the issue of stunted growth", she said.

"Pakistan was a progressing country and we need to understand the situation which had caused such an alarming situation of malnutrition. What we could do was to make efforts for ensuring affordability of nutritious and fortified diet to the children", she stressed.

WFP had played vital role in capacity building and enhancing expertise of a number of people in Pakistan to develop such beneficial products for mothers and children which could ensure their health.

She said the issue of malnutrition was bigger than hunger and WFP was supporting Pakistani government's initiatives to address the issue of malnutrition Chief Nutrition, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Muhammad Aslam Shaheen, Country Head Viamo, Pakistan, Osman Anwar Khan and Head of programmes, Gain Pakistan, Faiz Rasool were among the speakers who shared their thoughts.

The National Nutrition Survey (NNS) in 2018 confrms persistent complex double burden of malnutrition. The results of the survey note that the nutrition situation has not signicantly improved since 2011.

It depicted that 40.2% of children under the age of five were stunted, 17% wasted and 28% were overweight. Anaemia was prevalent among Women of Reproductive Age (WRA) (41.7%), children under 5 (53.7%) and adolescent girls 56.6%. Maternal malnutrition was also a significant problem, with 14.5% of WRA having chronic energy deficiency (low BMI) and a third of mothers either the overweight (24%) or obese (13.8%). This indicates a complex double burden of malnutrition.

The underlying causes of malnutrition are deeply rooted in the food systems. Various issues across the food systems are impeding consumption of nutritious and safe food which is essential to achieve good nutritional status.

SUN Business Network (SBN) with the support of Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and in collaboration with various partners has globally prioritized to invest in accelerating SME-led nutrition sensitive innovations through SUN Pitch Competition.

Since it was adding a new perspective, the theme for the 2019-20 is "Rethinking Nutrition Innovations". It was a global flagship activity organized in 20 SUN countries simultaneously which will culminate in a Global Pitch Competition in April 2020 in Singapore at Food Industry Asia's "Food for the Future Summit 2020" where global winners would be selected and awarded.

Against this backdrop, SUN Business Network Pakistan and TiE Islamabad Chapter have partnered to rollout NutriBiz, the national SUN Pitch Competition in Pakistan which will culminate in a National Pitch Competition Day where innovative SMEs will pitch their innovations to a wide range of investors and stakeholders.

NutirBiz aims to distill the current global discourse on food innovations to challenge and support local SMEs and entrepreneurs in Pakistan to identify and scale-up disruptive, appropriate and commercially viable innovations that can address the current and future challenges that impede consumption of nutritious and safe foods for all, especially for low-income consumers.

It provides an opportunity to the innovative SMEs to access investment opportunities by providing them technical assistance to build their business models, strategies to scale and raising investments. It further connects them with technical assistance at the national and global level by connecting them with different scale partners. Similarly, it showcases a deal Now of nutrition-related investments from SMEs and offers an investment opportunity for investors and financiers to invest in impactful and promising business innovations in Pakistan.

The 2019/2020 SUN Pitch Competition is run in two modalities National SUN Pitch Competitions (for Bangladesh, Indonesia, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan & Tanzania) and the Virtual SUN Pitch Competition (for Burundi, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lao PDR, Madagascar, Malawi, Philippines, Rwanda, South Sudan, Senegal, Sri Lanka & Zambia).

Pakistan stands with one of the seven countries shortlisted to compete in the SUN Global Pitch Competition 2019 that is where Pakistan NutriBiz Competition comes in. The winner of Pakistan NutriBiz Final Competition will qualify to represent Pakistan in SUN Global Pitch Competition 2019.