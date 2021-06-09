Pakistan needs cheap electricity: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that Pakistan need cheap electricity to meet the growing demands of domestic and industrial consumers

All out efforts were being made to provide relief to common man, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on Pakistan Muslim League-N leader's role for the country, he said Nawaz Sharif was not interested in returning to Pakistan to face corruption cases.

The leaders of PML-N, including Talal Chaudhry and Nihal Hashmi, were supporting Nawaz Sharif, in daily press conferences to present him an innocent person.

The Ex prime minister, he said should come to the country to complete trials in corruption and money laundering cases.

Replying to a question about reshuffling of high officials from different departments, he said it was a routine matter because transfers and postings were part of a job.

To another question, he said Maryam Nawaz has given clear statement about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for completing its five-year term.