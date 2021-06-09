UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Needs Cheap Electricity: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 10:59 PM

Pakistan needs cheap electricity: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that Pakistan need cheap electricity to meet the growing demands of domestic and industrial consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that Pakistan need cheap electricity to meet the growing demands of domestic and industrial consumers.

All out efforts were being made to provide relief to common man, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on Pakistan Muslim League-N leader's role for the country, he said Nawaz Sharif was not interested in returning to Pakistan to face corruption cases.

The leaders of PML-N, including Talal Chaudhry and Nihal Hashmi, were supporting Nawaz Sharif, in daily press conferences to present him an innocent person.

The Ex prime minister, he said should come to the country to complete trials in corruption and money laundering cases.

Replying to a question about reshuffling of high officials from different departments, he said it was a routine matter because transfers and postings were part of a job.

To another question, he said Maryam Nawaz has given clear statement about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for completing its five-year term.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Job Man Money Talal Chaudhry Muslim TV From Government

Recent Stories

Global trade defies expectations in 2021 and drive ..

21 minutes ago

MNA expresses grief over Ghotki train accident

7 minutes ago

Tikhanovskaya Calls on US, Int'l Community for Mor ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Qualifies Ukraine as 'Product of Soviet Peri ..

7 minutes ago

Farogh reviews progress on implementation of 'Lett ..

7 minutes ago

Sleep loss can make you fat: study

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.