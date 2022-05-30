Pakistan needs Chinese investors' support in investment, diverse fields: PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan wants to learn from Chinese experiences in the field of agriculture, industry and energy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 30th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan needs support from Chinese investors in terms of investment and expertise in diverse fields.

Addressing representatives of prominent Chinese investment companies in Islamabad on Monday, he said Pakistan will provide every possible facility to Chinese investors.

He said Pakistan wants to learn from Chinese experiences in the field of agriculture, industry and energy.

The Prime Minister said Pak-China friendship is higher than Himalayas, deeper than ocean, sweeter than honey and stronger than steel.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked Chinese leadership particularly President Xi Jinping for initiating game changer project, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Pakistan.