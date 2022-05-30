UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Needs Chinese Investors' Support In Investment, Diverse Fields: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 30, 2022 | 05:23 PM

Pakistan needs Chinese investors' support in investment, diverse fields: PM

Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan wants to learn from Chinese experiences in the field of agriculture, industry and energy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 30th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan needs support from Chinese investors in terms of investment and expertise in diverse fields.

Addressing representatives of prominent Chinese investment companies in Islamabad on Monday, he said Pakistan will provide every possible facility to Chinese investors.

He said Pakistan wants to learn from Chinese experiences in the field of agriculture, industry and energy.

The Prime Minister said Pak-China friendship is higher than Himalayas, deeper than ocean, sweeter than honey and stronger than steel.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked Chinese leadership particularly President Xi Jinping for initiating game changer project, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister China Agriculture From Industry Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: Suspect hiding among pi ..

Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: Suspect hiding among pilgrims detained

22 minutes ago
 New power unit starts operation at China's major h ..

New power unit starts operation at China's major hydropower station

9 minutes ago
 ECP submits comments in PTI foreign funding case

ECP submits comments in PTI foreign funding case

9 minutes ago
 President appoints two ECP members from Punjab, KP ..

President appoints two ECP members from Punjab, KP

9 minutes ago
 Bacha White wins Chief of Army Staff Inter-Club Ho ..

Bacha White wins Chief of Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey title

9 minutes ago
 NAB submits comments in Nooriabad power project re ..

NAB submits comments in Nooriabad power project reference

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.