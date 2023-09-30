Pakistan needs comprehensive reforms, accountability, cleansing of system before elections: Khawaja Hoti

Former Federal Minister Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti on Saturday voiced his concerns about the effectiveness of elections in Pakistan, arguing that they do not truly benefit the people, he also emphasized that the root cause of many issues including corruption and dynastic politics, needs to be addressed before any meaningful change

ABBOTTABAD,(UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Former Federal Minister Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti on Saturday voiced his concerns about the effectiveness of elections in Pakistan, arguing that they do not truly benefit the people, he also emphasized that the root cause of many issues including corruption and dynastic politics, needs to be addressed before any meaningful change.

He expressed these views while talking to the media at Abbottabad Press Club.

Khawaja Hoti said that during his tenure with the People's Party, he made a bold move by resigning within the first 90 days, protesting against the rampant corruption within the political system.

He highlighted the bare reality that a significant portion of Pakistan's population, around 95%, is living below the poverty line, aggravating the effects of corruption.

He pointed out that there have been no substantial changes in Pakistan's National Assembly since 1985, urging people to choose their votes wisely and think critically about the candidates they support.

Hoti said that the establishment of new provinces is essential for better governance.

Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti called for affordable essential items for the underprivileged, improved access to education, and quality healthcare facilities as immediate priorities.

He emphasized that the fight against corruption should not be confined to the capital but should resonate throughout the country. Hoti underscored that if necessary, the doors of the courts should be knocked on to seek justice for the poor and marginalized affected by corruption.

Former Advisor to the Chief Minister Zargul Khan also shared his perspective, highlighting the staggering number of pending cases in the Supreme Court, with a predominant focus on political cases.

He lamented that corruption remains a major obstacle to development in Pakistan.

He further revealed that billions of rupees worth of corruption cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been closed, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive anti-corruption measures.