'Pakistan needs considerable support for rehabilitation, reconstruction of flood-hit areas'

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th,2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Pakistan needs considerable support over the next several years from the international partners to ensure rehabilitation and reconstruction in the flood-hit areas.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva on Monday, he said Pakistan will transform the challenge recovery, reconstruction into an opportunity to build a more resilient Pakistan and economy, which is dynamic and suitable. We are determined to do it in an open, transparent and collaborative may.

The Foreign Minister said the conference demonstrates the international solidarity with Pakistan as it begins its journey towards building back better. We see this conference as a commencement of long-term partnership with our friends and development partners.

He said we look forward to the generous and sustained commitments from the international community.

Highlighting the devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said around 33 million people, including 16 million children and 600,000 pregnant women, were severely affected by the floods.

He said many areas of Pakistan are still under water even after the passage of six months. He said we are still conducting our relief operations and are looking forward to our reconstruction and rehabilitation.

The Foreign Minister said the magnitude of damage Pakistan suffered is monumental, while we remain steadfast in responding the emergency needs of the affected population and urgency of saving lives, livelihood.