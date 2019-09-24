Pakistan needs free access to US markets to stabilize its bleak economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) Pakistan business community Tuesdayhoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan's current ongoing visit to the UnitedStates of America (USA) would bring both the countries closer besidesseeking direct market access on zero rate duty to help stabilizing itsbleak economy in the wake of war on terror in the region.Talking to newsmen after casting his vote at Lahore Chamber election forassociate class here today, Founder Chairman Pak-US Business CouncilIftikhar Ali Malik said Pakistan needs immediate direct access to USmarkets and not aid as it has suffered irreparable colossal financial lossfor playing frontline role in the war on terror and US must supportPakistan to achieve its economic prosperity and self-reliance.

He saidjoint efforts are needed to further cement the existing economic tiesbetween Pakistan and US private sector. He said Pakistan and US areenjoying amicable relationship and coalition partners against war on terror.He also demanded that the US president Donald Trump should announcepackages of incentives for the quick revival of the Pakistani economyduring the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan as Pakistan has also suffered200 billion Dollars losses economically in the war against terror.