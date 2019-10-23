UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Needs Intensified Efforts To Quit Grey List After FATF Warning: Hammad Azhar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:16 PM

Pakistan needs intensified efforts to quit grey list after FATF warning: Hammad Azhar

Minister for Economic Affiars Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said departments concerned will have to enhance its performance after a recent warning of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Minister for Economic Affiars Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said departments concerned will have to enhance its performance after a recent warning of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).He said Indian has been putting efforts to black list Pakistan and after its revoke of Jammu and Kashmir status New Dehli has been exposed which is a new and difficualt task for Islamabad to handle.He said many countries took three years to clear fro grey list.Talking to media in Islamabad on Wednesday, Hammad Azhar said Pakistan is facing two strict monitering systems of FATF, adding that Pakistan's action plan will soon remove it from grey list.

He said countries take two-and-a-half year to quit from grey list and Pakistan has time to complete the period.

He said Islamabad has received a complete plan from sub-group of Asia Pacific Group (APG) which is a success.He said the group had given 27 point to address and in January the points were incomplete and in December some points also remained incoplete.

He said Pakistan has made progress in the past 10 months and many countries appreciated Pakistan's efforts.Azhar said FATF report has appreciated Pakistan's efforts at three places.

