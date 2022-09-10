UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Needs Massive Financial Support To Overcome Post-flood Challenges: Guterres

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Pakistan needs massive financial support to overcome post-flood challenges: Guterres

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday urged the international community to support flood-hit Pakistan as the country needed massive financial help to overcome post-flood crises.

"It is not a matter of generosity, but a matter of justice," he said reiterating the UN's commitment, strong support and solidarity with the flood-affected populace of Pakistan.

Guterres said that huge damages and losses were caused to human lives and properties.

The UN absolutely supported the Pakistani nation and requested the well-resourced nations to support the country massively, so that it could face the future challenges of climatic changes and save its nation.

He stressed that the international community must realize the serious impacts of greenhouse emissions as nature was striking back in the form of natural calamities.

The issue of greenhouse gases had accelerated the climatic changes and the nations having larger greenhouse emissions footprints must understand these issues, he added.

According to the scientific estimates, the UN secretary-general emphasized that now, it was a time to reduce greenhouse emissions.

He said it was also a fact that they were living in a climatic changing era and have to make efforts to rebuild communities and to enable the countries to resist and face the future disasters that could be wrought by the natural calamities.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, provincial ministers and the relevant authorities were present on the occasion.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah gave a detailed briefing over the damages and loss of lives in the province.

He said during the current monsoon season, different districts of the province had received unusual rainfall never witnessed in the past.

He said that 30 districts of the province were affected, displacing about 12 million, adding that a total of 578 people lost their lives. A total of 3 million houses were destroyed and crops grown on an area of about 3.3 million acres were damaged while 500,000 livestock had been swept away.

The chief minister said that Pakistan had been facing the impacts of global warming and climatic changes, adding that they required the international community's financial support for the relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

Earlier, the prime minister along with UN secretary general and the Federal ministers took an aerial review of the flood affected areas of the Sindh province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Chief Minister United Nations Ahsan Iqbal Flood Maryam Aurangzeb Murad Ali Shah Million

Recent Stories

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

12 hours ago
 US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Agai ..

US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Against Kremlin Officials - State ..

12 hours ago
 UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Frien ..

UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Friendly Match - Reports

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.