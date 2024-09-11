Pakistan needs multifaceted IT strategy for growth: PFC CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that to fully harness its vast IT potential, Pakistan needs to adopt a multifaceted approach.

This strategy must address future challenges and support sustainable economic growth across all industry sectors, including academia, throughout the country.

Speaking at a seminar on “IT and Future Challenges” held under the aegis of Pakistan Furniture Council, here on Wednesday, he said as the world becomes more digital,IT is now turned to be a necessity for economic growth, security, education, and public services.

The CEO said that the country's young population, with nearly 64 percent under the age of 30, provides a massive workforce capable of driving an IT revolution. However, unlocking this potential requires targeted strategies,he added.

He said that to compete on the global stage, Pakistan must actively promote the export of IT services. By focusing on outsourcing, software development, and freelancing, Pakistan can capitalize on its growing tech-savvy workforce. He said if these steps are implemented, Pakistan can transform its IT potential into a cornerstone of its future economic and social progress.

He said Pakistan needs to invest heavily in infrastructure, including internet connectivity, cybersecurity, and data centers. Expanding high-speed internet access, especially in rural areas, is critical to ensuring widespread digital participation.

Emphasis on education and skills development is essential. Training programs in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cloud computing can provide youth with the skills needed for the global digital economy. Collaboration between universities, the private sector, and government can facilitate this.

Another speaker Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain CEO IT Professionals speaking on the occasion said policies encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation are key to success. Establishing tech hubs, offering tax incentives for startups, and simplifying regulatory frameworks can nurture a culture of innovation. Addressing cyber threats is crucial as reliance on digital systems grows. A robust cybersecurity framework can protect businesses, institutions, and individuals from emerging threats, he concluded.