Open Menu

Pakistan Needs Multifaceted IT Strategy For Growth: PFC CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Pakistan needs multifaceted IT strategy for growth: PFC CEO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that to fully harness its vast IT potential, Pakistan needs to adopt a multifaceted approach.

This strategy must address future challenges and support sustainable economic growth across all industry sectors, including academia, throughout the country.

Speaking at a seminar on “IT and Future Challenges” held under the aegis of Pakistan Furniture Council, here on Wednesday, he said as the world becomes more digital,IT is now turned to be a necessity for economic growth, security, education, and public services.

The CEO said that the country's young population, with nearly 64 percent under the age of 30, provides a massive workforce capable of driving an IT revolution. However, unlocking this potential requires targeted strategies,he added.

He said that to compete on the global stage, Pakistan must actively promote the export of IT services. By focusing on outsourcing, software development, and freelancing, Pakistan can capitalize on its growing tech-savvy workforce. He said if these steps are implemented, Pakistan can transform its IT potential into a cornerstone of its future economic and social progress.

He said Pakistan needs to invest heavily in infrastructure, including internet connectivity, cybersecurity, and data centers. Expanding high-speed internet access, especially in rural areas, is critical to ensuring widespread digital participation.

Emphasis on education and skills development is essential. Training programs in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cloud computing can provide youth with the skills needed for the global digital economy. Collaboration between universities, the private sector, and government can facilitate this.

Another speaker Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain CEO IT Professionals speaking on the occasion said policies encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation are key to success. Establishing tech hubs, offering tax incentives for startups, and simplifying regulatory frameworks can nurture a culture of innovation. Addressing cyber threats is crucial as reliance on digital systems grows. A robust cybersecurity framework can protect businesses, institutions, and individuals from emerging threats, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Education Young Progress All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 hour ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

3 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

6 hours ago
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

16 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

19 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

21 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

22 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan