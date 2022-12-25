UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Needs National Unity, Peace, Not Political Chaos: Samina Zehri

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Pakistan needs national unity, peace, not political chaos: Samina Zehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Awami Party Vice President Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Sunday said that national unity was need of the time by ending differences in the current situation as the country could not afford political chaos and unrest any more.

In a statement, she said that both peace and political situation in the country were deteriorating and the enemy was targeting the security forces and innocent citizens. Our security forces are standing in front of the enemies to thwart their nefarious attempts, she added.

Samina Zehri said that the purpose of frequent terrorist incidents by the enemies was to take advantage of the political instability in the country and those who wanted to push Pakistan towards chaos were hostile to Pakistan and islam.

To ensure peace and stability in the country, the whole nation has to work together for its integrity and survival and for this purpose, we will not hesitate to make any sacrifice, she added.

She added that Pakistan was in dire need of political and economic stability at this time, all political elites should respect each other by avoiding intolerance and extremism.

Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that the demand for early elections was unnatural as the country could not afford early elections. She further said that the problems could be solved through dialogue between the present government and the Opposition and for this, all the political parties should play their role. Balochistan Awami Party is ready to play its role for political and economic stability in the country, she expressed.

