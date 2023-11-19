Open Menu

Pakistan Needs New Leadership, Says Zehri

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2023 | 10:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Pakistan needs new thinking and new leadership to steer the country out of crisis.

Young leadership will help put the country on a road to progress.

These views were expressed by the senior leader of the Pakistan People's Party and spokesperson of former President Asif Ali Zardari Mir Ali Hassan Zehri while addressing a gathering in Hub on Sunday.

He said that the time has come for the zealous people of Pakistan to put the politicians with old thinking at home and give a chance to the young leadership with new thinking to take the reins of the country.

Zehri said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the only hope of Pakistan under whose leadership Pakistan can come out of backwardness, economic hardship and difficulties.

He said that during the tenure of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as Foreign Minister, a positive foreign policy was adopted and the positive image of Pakistan was brought before the world.

He said that the People's Party is the representative party of the people of the federation and the four provinces.

APP/ask.

