Pakistan Needs Over 10 Billion Dollars Initially For Relief, Rehabilitation: Ahsan

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Pakistan requires over ten billion Dollars for relief and rehabilitation of flood hit people.

"We have started assessment program for helping flood victims," he said while talking to a private television channel.

There is a need to restore railway tracks, constructing bridges, road networks, and houses, he said adding that the heavy rains and floods played havoc in most parts of the country.

He said that his government has appealed the philanthropists, welfare organizations and donor agencies to come forward and assist the flood affected people of Pakistan.

In reply to a question, he said, we need to have six months for relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

The minister said that Sindh, Baluchistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, had affected due to heavy rains and floods.

He said that NDMA and provincial governments are making all out efforts for supporting flood affected families.

