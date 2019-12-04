Pakistan needs paradigm shift towards carryover dams: Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters, (PCIW) Syed Muhammad Mehr Ali Shah

Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters, (PCIW) Syed Muhammad Mehr Ali Shah Wednesday said the country needs a paradigm shift towards carryover dams to have efficient water storage in wet season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters, (PCIW) Syed Muhammad Mehr Ali Shah Wednesday said the country needs a paradigm shift towards carryover dams to have efficient water storage in wet season.

He made these remarks at seminar on Governing Pakistan's Water Economy in the 21st Century under the 22nd Sustainable Development in a Digital Society Conference organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here.

Shah delivered a comprehensive presentation on the challenges of water management in Pakistan and capacity issues in water services. He said due to population rise, increased vulnerability due to climate change causing unprecedented disasters and lack of regulation of water resources there was urgent need to focus water issue on priority basis. "Due to prolonged dry weather it is necessary to have carryover dams for filling water storage in wet years that could be used in dry seasons," he added.

He said, "There are around 1.1 million tube wells in the country extracting underground water without any law which is jeopardizing the already depleting ground water reserves. The ground water abstraction is 50 million acre feet (maf) and recharge is also 50 maf whereas 40 percent aquifers (underground water) are of hazardous to marginal quality." He suggested that there should be a unified water service as at present 15 to 17 bodies at Federal and provincial level deal with water issues that should be unified under one platform for a joint and strong implementation of existing water laws.

Prof Dr Shaheen Akhtar National Defence University said that there should be water audit should be done on top priority basis which was neglected in the previous governments. "Successful water governance could be managed through advance agriculture techniques and adoption of latest technology as agriculture sector alone consumes 96 percent of total available water," she added.

Environmental Lawyer Ahmad Rafay Alam highlighted the historical perspective of the water governance started from the British colonial regime. He said it was disappointing to see that climate change and water were not on the schedule list of Council of Common Interests.

Chairperson SDPI board of Governors Ambassador (R) Shafqat Kakakhel said there was no serious effort made by any government to improve water productivity, however, climate change policy had remained largely unimplemented.

Former Secretary Minister of Water and Power Ashfaq Mahmood said there should be accountability of the existing departments involved in the water resources management and unified engagement of experts, academia and media including civil society should be made to ensure strict implementation of the water policy.