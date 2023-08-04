Pakistan needs peace, unity to achieve progress, prosperity: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said Pakistan was rich with natural resources, fertile land and minerals, and needed peace, stability, unity and brotherhood to achieve economic progress and prosperity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said Pakistan was rich with natural resources, fertile land and minerals, and needed peace, stability, unity and brotherhood to achieve economic progress and prosperity.

Speaking at Idara-e-Taleemat-e-Islamia here, he said, "We saved Pakistan from default and now with solidarity and strength we have taken it forward and achieve economic security for the people, especially for those who are financially vulnerable." Pakistan had immense mineral resources in the provinces of Balochistan, Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan and other places, and needed to extract them for the welfare and well-being of its people, he noted.

He said in the 15 months his government tried its best to take the country out of difficulties, however, it was still facing economic challenges.

The government was forced to raise prices as the same had skyrocketed in the world, he said, adding if Pakistan had the oil and gas resources, the people would have been given fuel at cheaper prices.

The prime minister said the dream of a prosperous Pakistan could materialize with investment in the sectors of agriculture, information technology and mineral development.

"We have to get rid of loans by working hard and by utilizing our resources and talented youth to achieve prosperity and eliminate poverty." He lauded the decades-long services of Pir Syed Riaz Hussain Shah for the promotion of Islamic teachings and for guidance of the people.

Pir Riaz Hussain Shah was a truthful and sincere follower of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), he said, adding Ulema should be respected and honoured, and their guidance should be sought for success in the world and the hereafter.

He said Nawaz Sharif got the opportunity to serve as prime minister of Pakistan thrice and he served as prime minister now due to their affiliation with religious scholars like Pir Riaz Hussain Shah.

Pir Riaz Hussain also spoke on the occasion and commended the prime minister for his valuable contributions for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.