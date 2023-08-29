Open Menu

Pakistan Needs Positive Thinking For Development: VC AIOU

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Pakistan needs positive thinking for development: VC AIOU

Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Dr Nasir Mahmood on Tuesday said that positive thinking is such a treasure that turns the soil into gold, youth need to develop positive thinking for the development of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Dr Nasir Mahmood on Tuesday said that positive thinking is such a treasure that turns the soil into gold, youth need to develop positive thinking for the development of Pakistan.

While addressing the contestants of Speech and Painting competitions held at AIOU, he said these competitions were organized amongst students from schools, colleges, and universities of Rawalpindi/Islamabad by the Directorate of Students Advisory & Counseling Services (DSACS) to pay tribute to the great leaders of the Pakistan Movement.

Dr. Nasir emphasized youth to channel their emotions into dedication and hard work for the betterment of Pakistan.

He emphasized the importance of admitting mistakes and taking responsibility for one's actions to bring positive change into their lives.

Director DSACS, Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali, expressed that the purpose of these events is to honor the efforts and sacrifices of previous generations and inspire the next generation to pursue education for the development of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that 36 students participated in the painting competition, while 40 students took part in the speech competition.

Hifza Nasib, Mahnoor Nawaz, and Umm Abiha secured the first, second, and third positions respectively in the painting competition, while Muhammad Ali claimed the first position in the speech competition.

Amina Adil and Mahnoor Zeib were placed second and third respectively in the speech competition.

The judges for the painting competition were Dr. Mohammad Sajjad Khan and Aqeel Solangi from the National College of Arts, whereas Dr. Farrukh Abbas, Dr. Qasim Yaqub, and Dr. Rashida Imran from Allama Iqbal Open University judged the speech competition.

