Pakistan needs small dams, focus on rain harvesting to avert water crisis: Sherry Rehman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said the trend of developing mega dams has diminished globally and the country also needed to develop small dams and focus on rain harvesting to avert water crisis.

The Minister while talking to media here said the mega dams like Tarbela and Mangla were having heavy sedimentation leading the water reservoirs to become unable to cater large amount of water in the future.

Senator Rehman said environmental degradation, water pollution, and biodiversity loss were emerging as national security threat in the coming days.

The portable water in the Capital was also declining and the nation needed to adopt efficient life style to reduce wastage of water, she added.