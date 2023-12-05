Open Menu

Pakistan Needs Stable Govt To Get Rid Of Prevailing Crises: Ahsan Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Pakistan needed a stable government that can fix and revive the national economy and put the country again on path to progress and development

Talking to media at Model Town here, he said that whenever the PML-N came to power, the foundation of Pakistan strengthened.

Ahsan Iqbal said the PML-N was the only political party that could steer the country out of current challenging situation and put it on the way to progress again, adding that continuation of policies and stability were vital for the country's development as it was the need of hour.

When compared to the governments of other political parties, the PML-N's performance appeared superior and everyone could acknowledge that easily, he said and added that PTI ministers themselves acknowledged that Pakistan was on the verge of default when they left the government.

He said that his party had adopted a transparent mechanism to distribute party tickets across the country, adding that dedicated and loyal candidates would be shortlisted to contest upcoming general elections so that the PML-N could form strong and stable government.

Ahsan Iqbal said that every party should be given political space, but if PTI wanted the space then its accused involved in May-9 mayhem must surrender. He added that PTI should apologize to the nation, martyrs' families and law enforcement agencies for the May-9 incidents if it wanted to bring itself in democratic process and get space in current political scenario.

The PML-N had started its preparations for contesting next general elections to be held on February 8, he said and added that vigorous election campaign would be carried out in that regard. The PML-N would win in the next general election as it had clean swept the polls in 2013, he claimed.

