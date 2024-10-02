Pakistan needs tapping resources to gain opportunities amid Saudi rise: Amna Khaishgi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Senior journalist and film-maker, Amna Khaishgi Wednesday said Pakistan is in need of tapping its immense resource-bases at home and abroad, and it has to gradually adjust to the realities and opportunities that Saudi Arabia has for it amid the latter's rise in the region as a key player.

She was addressing the Distinguished Lecture Series at Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), on the topic titled, “The MBS Effect: Transforming South Asia’s Geodynamics”, a news release said.

Khaishgi eulogised Muhammad Bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom, and opined that he is out to influence the region and the world with his pragmatic and far-sighted policies.

She recalled the rise of MBS and pointed out as to how astutely and courageously he has impacted on the domestic mosaic of a conservative society, and made inroads in the region and beyond.

She said that staying away from Abraham Accord, as the UAE and other Gulf States recognised the Jewish State, was a masterstroke of his diplomacy, and goes on to hint that he has a bigger plan for the region which might see the resolution of Palestinian dispute.

Amna Khaishgi elucidated as to how India and Saudi Arabia are emerging as the strategic partners, and how Riyadh sees its ties with China in the long run.

She stressed that unfortunately Pakistan has not been able to cajole its priorities with the Kingdom, and the latter too does not see it more important than a country sending in millions of people for religious tourism.

She was sceptical of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and lobbying in Saudi Arabia, and stressed for a better deal to keep in relevance with changing geo-economic realities.

She said that the troika of China and India for Saudi Arabia is Muhammad Bin Salman’s brainchild, and he has greater plans of amalgamation and cooperation. This, she said, makes the US a secondary power in the region.

She also pointed out that Iran and Saudi Arabia are moving towards rapprochement, and could turn the tables in the region by emerging as a great Muslim bloc. She called on Pakistan to watch its steps and reorder its priorities by befriending the great leadership of MBS.

President IPRI Dr Amb. Raza Muhammad laid out the salient features of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationship, and termed it as multi-dimensional. He said both are linked in a cobweb of religion, economic and enjoy greater confidence in strategic muscles too.