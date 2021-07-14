UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Needs To Amend Existing Laws: Dr Farogh

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said Pakistan needed to amend its existing laws and political parties had to legislate after ending political differences

Addressing a Seminar on `Lawfare Doctrine for Pakistan` organised by Centre for Law and Security (CLAS), Dr Farogh said justice must be ensured for all in the country.

"We have to point out our shortcomings for national defense and also needs to change international agreements," he added.

He said Pakistan would not use any lawfare for aggressive purposes.

He said the concept of lawfare was as old as human history. The use of law to achieve goals called lawfare, he said adding, various countries had used the lawfare as a weapon of war.

He said lafware was a theory that had been in use since World War II. He said the Americans changed their approach regarding lawfare as they decided to establish a New World Order after World War II. "Labour laws are good, but sometimes they are painful to implement," he said.

The Federal Minister said Pakistan was a peace loving country and it would not be part of the war of others. "We have to point out our shortcomings for national defense and We have to take international media, including local media, on board and we have to empower the Foreign Office," he added.

The Minister said the opposition did not allow the government to legislate in the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav. Parliamentarians should understand the red line, they had to understand that there was a conspiracy against the country and the opposition was politicizing sensitive issues, he added.

He said the Ministries of Defense, Law, Interior, Foreign Affairs, Parliament, Attorney General's Office and the Society must all work together, adding that judiciary, media and people must understand the conspiracies against the country.

"In Rekodak, we agreed with Australia that there would be no arbitration on the refusal of any party. There was no need for this condition. It was not reviewed when we entered into the Broadsheet Agreement as lack of legislation in the Broadsheet and Recodek case hurt Pakistan," Naseem said.

He said the country faced sanctions for not complying with Financial Action Task Force (FATF's) terms, adding, 26 out of 27 FATF conditions were complied with but Pakistan was still on the grey list.

