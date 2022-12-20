Pakistan needs to ban Novel Tobacco Products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Society for the Protection of the Rights of Child (SPARC) organized an interactive session with social media influencers to address the need to ban the online sale and advertisement of emerging tobacco products.

The speakers emphasized that the tobacco industry has been manipulating our children and youth into buying novel tobacco products such as e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco products, through various marketing tactics on social media.

Malik Imran Ahmed, Country Head of Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids (CTFK), shared his concerns that the tobacco industry is using advanced strategies to introduce markets with emerging nicotine and tobacco products. By presenting concepts of healthier alternatives to smoking, the tobacco industry has entered local markets through online sales and promotion. The tobacco industry is misleading everyone by claiming that novel tobacco products are less harmful and only for smokers who want to quit. However, these products are openly promoted online and sold to young and new consumers. This shows that these products are not a healthier alternative but a tool to bring in new consumers without any regard for the damage they can cause to the health of children and adolescents.

Dr. Ziauddin islam, Country Lead Vital Strategies and Former Technical Head of Tobacco Control Cell, Ministry of NHSR&C said that the tobacco industry is polluting the country with the online sale and advertisement of emerging products which shows that we need to ban the online sale and advertisement of emerging tobacco products in Pakistan.

He mentioned that around 31 million Pakistanis consume tobacco and introducing new products will further increase this number. Social media is also being used to increase the number of tobacco users as an online platform is open for the tobacco industry to promote sales and advertisement of harmful emerging products.

Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Program Manager, SPARC, said that novel tobacco products such as nicotine pouches, e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products are all readily available for online purchase due to weaker policies regarding online advertisement and sale.

Khalil requested the government to recognize this situation as a child rights emergency as it will directly hurt their health, education, and future development. It is the responsibility of policymakers to ensure that no anti-child policy is implemented in the country. Government must ban all kinds of advertisements and the sale of such harmful products especially the online presence of these products because social media is a huge platform of influence for younger Pakistanis.