Pakistan Needs To Be Greener: MPA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 08:51 PM

MPA Sabeen Gul Khan said on Monday that Pakistan needed to be rich in forestry to become greener for its preparedness to offset the impact of climate change

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :MPA Sabeen Gul Khan said on Monday that Pakistan needed to be rich in forestry to become greener for its preparedness to offset the impact of climate change.

Addressing a 'One Person-Two Plants' ceremony, organised by Shaoor Taraqiati Tanzeem here, she said that millions of saplings and trees were being planted across the country as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Forestry is the science and craft of creating, managing, using, conserving, and repairing forests, woodlands, and associated resources for human and environmental benefits and is practiced in plantations and natural stands, she said.

Plantation was vital for Pakistan today more than ever to free the environment from pollution and reduce impact of climate change on our agriculture, lifestyle, livestock and overall environment.

"We need to do it today to save our coming generations," Gul said.

Social activist Shahid Mahmood Ansari, Prof Inayat Ali Qureshi, Imran Azmi also spoke on the occasion.

Fifty saplings were planted on the occasion at Government Iqbal school while another 150 were distributed among students for their plantation.

