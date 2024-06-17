Pakistan Needs To Develop Trustworthy Relations With IMF: Ali Pervaiz Malik
Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik said on Sunday that keeping long-lasting and trustworthy relations with the IMF is in the interests of Pakistan, as it is crucial for opening the capital market.
Talking at a private news channel, he said that when the ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan government was overthrown through constitutional means, he gave unfunded fuel subsidies that created a confidence gap with the IMF.
The IMF has set a framework, and we have to perform within it. We have to increase our revenues or reduce our expenses, he added.
While commenting on taxes in budget 2024–25, he added that we have to achieve the target of $1300 billion in taxes, and if there are any anomalies in the budget regarding taxes, we, along with our coalition partners, will try to balance them.
In the past, Pakistan got sufficient funds from other countries either through the contents of the Collision Support Fund or else, but now the world wants to see how we survive on our own resources, he further remarked.
He also said a high-power Ministerial Committee has been constituted that will work out how government expenditure could be reduced, and the prime minister has also announced to shut down the PWD in order to reduce the expenditure.
Relief to exporters is a landmark step for the incumbent government, and it reflects that the government is aware of the challenges faced by every segment of society, he added.
Recent Stories
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC, Mukhtiarkar imposed fine on profiteers13 minutes ago
-
5 terrorists killed in Khyber IBO: ISPR23 minutes ago
-
Armed Forces, CJCSC & Services Chiefs felicitate nation on Eid-ul-Azha23 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman express sorrow on death of Ishaq Mangriyo42 minutes ago
-
On directive of CM, bike provided to disabled student in Musakhel53 minutes ago
-
Rs 850 bln of budget to present on June 22 in Balochistan: Buledi1 hour ago
-
Governor calls on PM1 hour ago
-
MNA Asifa Bhutto Zardari arrives in Nawabshah1 hour ago
-
Preliminary medical exam abuse of child before murder2 hours ago
-
Karim congratulates Mulim Ummah on occasion of Eid-ul-Azha2 hours ago
-
Governor Mandukhail congratulates to Muslim Ummah on Eid-ul-Azha2 hours ago
-
PM calls Acting President of Iran on Eid-ul-Azha, conveys eid greetings2 hours ago