UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Needs To Improve Quality Of Its Universities: Rana Tanveer

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan needs to improve quality of its universities: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday said that Pakistan needs to improve the quality of its universities.

"Quality of education should be the first priority", the minister said during a meeting with the newly appointed Chairman of HEC, Mukhtar Ahmed.

The minister emphasized on upgrading the existing universities in such a way that they can compete with the best universities in the world.

He said that the existing universities need to be strengthened so that they can achieve higher global rankings.

He emphasized the need to improve the governance of all public universities of Pakistan with special attention to financial discipline.

Along with overall governance, financial accountability and discipline should be among the top priorities, he said.

The minister also called for making the public universities financially self-reliant. He also stated that the public universities should also develop the capacity to impart vocational skills to the students.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Mukhtar Ahmed HEC All Best Top

Recent Stories

England to tour Pakistan after 17 years to play T2 ..

England to tour Pakistan after 17 years to play T20I series against Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 "No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ..

"No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ECP verdict

1 hour ago
 Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: ..

Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: Police

2 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 5 ..

U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 500 English language profession ..

3 hours ago
 189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For ..

189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For Master’s And Phd Degrees In ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment acti ..

Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment activities during DSS 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.