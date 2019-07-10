Pakistan needs to promote tax culture on strong lines: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said concerted efforts were needed to modify public mindset with regard to payment of taxes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said concerted efforts were needed to modify public mindset with regard to payment of taxes.

Addressing a press conference, following a series of day-long meetings with the representatives of business community, he said the economic challenges faced by the country demanded a robust taxation system.

"We need to promote tax culture as a national obligation and not as compulsion," the prime minister said.

Mentioning that the government had to go to the IMF due to debilitating economic condition, a tragic consequence of 10 years of loot and plunder, he said at current point of time the state needed a mechanism to pay off the loan on self help basis.

Expressing his gratitude to friends like China, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have also come forward in the need of hour, Imran Khan said their support reflected their confidence in the integrity of PTI government.

"It is now upon us the Pakistanis, particularly resourced sections, to come forward and brave the challenge and pull country out of any further financial crisis," he said.

FBR Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi, he said, was an important member of the government's economic team who could particularly facilitate the business community in making the tax payment simpler and burden free through a transparent mechanism.

Reiterating that all people and segments have to realize their national obligation, Imran Khan said the PTI government since assuming the power had embarked upon an efficient austerity drive.

"Even our armed forces are contributing towards the cause," he said.