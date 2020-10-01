Pakistan needs to recaliberate, redefine nuclear thresholds amid changing warfare character: Speakers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The speakes at a seminar on Thursday emphasised that the character of conflict and nature of warfare was changing with traditional models of crisis management eroding.

They added that while Pakistan was mindful of the strategic landscape and the threats it faces, its nuclear thresholds would need to be recalibrated and redefined to include how disruptive technologies may impact its conventional as well as nuclear responses.

"Pakistan can play a constructive role and act as a bridge between the US and China. In the wake of Indian aggression under the Modi regime, Pakistan will have to remain vigilant and prepared both in the military and hybrid domains." These were some of the key takeaways and recommendations by eminent speakers from Pakistan and the United States (US) during the virtual webinar 'Emerging Global Strategic Environment and Technological Advancements: Implications for South Asia's Security Dynamics' organised by the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), in collaboration with the Naval Post-graduate school (NPS) in California, USA, said a press release.

In his Opening Remarks, President of CASS Air Chief Marshal (R) Kaleem Saadat outlined how American policies under the Trump administration have changed from counterterrorism to open political, economic, and military Cold War competition between the US and China.

Whereas, China on the other hand, points out that the US has abdicated its global leadership role by pursuing its 'America First' policy.

He stressed that the Indo-Sino stand-off is a critical event for which New Delhi is raising the bogey of a two-front war with China and Pakistan. On the Pak-US relationship, he highlighted that Washington's political and military support of India is disturbing the balance of power in South Asia; while politicisation of FATF against Pakistan is hostile and disturbing.

While providing a brief overview of the seminar, Air Marshal (R) Waseem ud Din, Director CASS shared that the changing global strategic environment, interdependence, real-time connectivity and fast-paced technological advancements, have led to a spillover effect that goes far beyond the territory of any single continent.

It is, therefore, vital for Pakistan to analyse how it will deal with emerging challenges such as Sino-US competition; and the role can it play to promote peace and stability in South Asia.

In the first Working Session on 'Changing Global Strategic Environment: Impact on South Asia's Security', Brig. (R) Dr Feroz Hassan Khan, Research Professor, Department of National Security Affairs, US Naval Postgraduate School, USA advised that Pakistan cannot and should not divorce from its strategic alliance with the US. He remarked that since the six most important elements of technological evolution happening in the subcontinent are aerospace, cruise missiles, ballistic missile defenses, maneuvering warheads MARVs, tactical nuclear weapons, and sea-based deterrents, there is a likelihood of increased force readiness in South Asia.

Ambassador (R) Aizaz Chaudhary, DG, Institute of Strategic Studies warned that the contemporary world is undergoing massive militarisation, great power rivalry, technological advancements and disregard for multilateralism.

'However, with diplomatic finesse, Pakistan can not only maintain a balance between these rival blocs, but actually play a constructive role in bridging their differences', he remarked.

In the second Working Session on 'Impact of Emerging Technologies on Regional SecurityDynamics' Dr Zachary Davis, Senior Fellow, Center for Global Security Research, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, USA discussed that Pakistan has faced its own security dilemmas from the outset and has had to weave, maneuver and be extra creative and resourceful to find its way in the complicated great power competition. He was of the view that Pakistan is in equal position to take advantage of asymmetries and use technologies to offset them.

The session was moderated by Air Marshal M. Ashfaque Arain (R), Director Strategic Defence and Security at CASS. CASS Directors Ambassador (R) Jalil Abbas Jilani and Dr Adil Sultan were discussants of the two working sessions.