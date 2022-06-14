Pakistan needs to review progress over SDGs accomplishment: Aisha Ghaus Pasha

Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Tuesday said the country needed to review its progress over the accomplishment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) critically amid decisive role of parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Tuesday said the country needed to review its progress over the accomplishment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) critically amid decisive role of parliamentarians.

The SDGs Secretariat hosted a briefing session on "Post-Budget Analysis - with SDGs lens" in its secretariat at Parliament House.

Pasha said there were few goals that showed a little less progress like those on energy, climate, development partnership, and life at land.

"Negative growth rate of SDGs achievement is a red alert and we should also have to see the positive progress of other indicators like SDG on hunger has 14% progress, health showing fast, 5.3% in education." She added that this progress was worrisome and the parliamentarians had to play actively and take stock of their progress.

"This is our commitment to our people. The macroeconomic situation is not favourable and these issues are becoming more important in such scenario", she added.

While shedding light on the Budget 2022-23, she said the country was in the grip of unprecedented economic crisis with various multifaceted issues this time including budget deficit very high, debt trap Pakistan deeply sucked in, debt servicing and soaring deficit in the energy sector etv.

"We cannot afford subsidies at local level after importing goods at international prices. We needed to correct structural fault lines as without it the country could face dire economic consequences by every passing month", she said.

She underlined that the nation needed to shun its luxurious life style which was unnecessary.

"Each SDG will bring change in the life style of every common man", she added. Minister Pasha also welcomed the suggestion of Executive Director Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri to establish a parliamentary national economic council like the security council to take serious decisions to improve economy.

The briefing was chaired by Convener of the National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs MNA Romina Khurshid Alam.

In her welcome remarks she said, "The global goals in Pakistan have been recognized as the National Development Agenda and development stands as the most important component of the Federal budget. Hence, it is pertinent to hold intellectual and practical engagements on the allocation and disbursement of funds with an SDGs lens." Alam noted that the current leadership of the task force would establish a model of infrastructure that would ensure the long lasting development in the future.

"We are cooperating with the provinces and working to revive our engagement with the provincial ministers. The taskforce members are requested to visit Secretariat to gain knowledge and provide valuable inputs for achieving SDGs," she added.

Executive Director SDPI Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri presented a comprehensive overview of the Budget 2022-23 and also showed its links with SDGs and tried to establish a connection that could guide the members to hold debates at the Parliament.

He also proposed the government to devise a special parliamentary forum of National Economic Council on the sequel of National Security Council to spearhead decision making for improving economy.