Pakistan needs unity to overcome challenges, attract investment: Qaiser Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Thursday urged for national unity to overcome internal and economic challenges, stressed for political stability and collective resolve to ensure Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, the minister strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives. “Today, we are mourning a major terrorist incident,” he said. “It reminds us of the tragic Army Public school (APS) attack in Peshawar 11 years ago. Back then, the nation stood united and devised the National Action Plan (NAP) to combat terrorism. But where do we stand today?”

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh underscored that Pakistan is a country with immense potential and that national cohesion is essential for attracting foreign investment. “We are all Pakistanis, and our country has the capacity to become prosperous. The world’s investors once had faith in Pakistan’s economic future. Countries like China supported us unconditionally. Yet today, we are struggling to attract investment,” he added.

The minister called on the people of Balochistan to recognize their critical role in Pakistan’s future, urging national solidarity to harness the province’s potential. “We need to work together to realize the economic opportunities Balochistan offers, not just for the province, but for the entire nation.”

Recalling the political unity that followed the APS tragedy in 2014, Sheikh questioned the current divisions among political parties.

“I fail to understand why we are so divided today. We have all made mistakes, but that should not stop us from coming together for the greater good,” he said. “Our internal conflicts and foreign policy inconsistencies have weakened us.”

He urged all political parties to engage in national reconciliation and collective efforts to restore Pakistan’s image globally and attract much-needed foreign investment. “We need to stop fighting among ourselves. Only unity will make Pakistan a beacon of hope and progress once again,” he added.

The minister lamented that Pakistan, once considered a model for development, is now grappling with internal challenges. He recalled that South Korea once looked to Pakistan for development guidance. “Pakistan’s five-year plans were once a model for other countries. Today, however, we are witnessing increasing dissatisfaction and divisions that did not exist in the past,” he said.

Highlighting a significant policy decision, Sheikh revealed that the federal cabinet had decided to enhance Balochistan’s role in national trade. “Sixty percent of Pakistan’s imports and exports will be routed through Gwadar. This decision will create employment opportunities for the youth of Balochistan and boost the local economy,” he said.

Appealing for unity, he said, “Balochistan is our most important province—rich in resources, culture, and heritage. It holds immense potential for Pakistan’s development. We must put an end to internal divisions and work together for a united and prosperous Pakistan.”

