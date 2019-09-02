UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Needs 'whole Of Nation Approach' To Counter Multiple Challenges: Dr Arif Alvi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 09:57 PM

Pakistan needs 'whole of nation approach' to counter multiple challenges: Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said Pakistan was facing multitude of internal and external challenges which necessitated a `whole of nation approach'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said Pakistan was facing multitude of internal and external challenges which necessitated a `whole of nation approach'.

Underlining the significance of war games in military planning process, he expressed his desire to see valuable lessons and recommendations at the end of war game.

He was speaking as chief guest here at the opening session of Pakistan Navy war game Shamsheer-e-Bahr VII and logistic exercise Tarseel-e-Bahar II, a Pakistan Navy press release said.

President Alvi appreciated the realistic stocktaking and thought provoking presentations by force commanders, which would help in crystallizing plans for maritime security and seaward defence of Pakistan.

He particularly emphasized Pakistan's increasing relevance in the backdrop of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and operationalization of Gwadar port.

While underscoring the fact that economic well-being of Pakistan was linked with the freedom of navigation through seas, President Alvi said,"Prosperity of our people is intrinsically linked to the security of our Sea Lines of Communication which would add to the responsibilities of Pakistan Navy in ensuring unhindered flow of traffic in our waters." He also highlighted that the illegitimate revocation of articles 370 and 35-A from the Indian constitution by the Bharatiya Janata Party government had engendered massive unrest in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and raised serious concerns in Pakistan.

The Indian attempt to enforce fascist control over the IOK, he said, had serious implications towards internal security situation in the held valley and resultantly on the security in South Asia and the world at large.

He said Pakistan would continue to fiercely contest and expose Indian atrocities in the IOK politically and diplomatically at all possible levels till resolution of Kashmir issue in the light of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Earlier on his arrival, the president was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

Later, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations) Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi presented an overview of the war game outlining objectives set forth and concepts to be tried.

He highlighted that being a tri-service event with representation of relevant ministries, Shamsheer-e-Bahr VII was the flagship war game of Pakistan Navy that was held biennially to try various concepts which were then validated in subsequent navy-wide field exercises before being incorporated into naval strategy.

The event was attended by a large number of high ranking armed forces officers, besides bureaucrats and representatives of Federal ministries.

