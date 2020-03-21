Pakistan, Nepal resolve to strengthen ties, people-to-people contacts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Ministers for foreign affairs of Pakistan and Nepal Friday exchanged messages of felicitations on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Nepal and resolved to further strengthen the bilateral ties in multiple spheres.

In their respective messages, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali of Nepal expressed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations on the basis of mutual trust, understanding and people-to-people contacts, said a Foreign Office press release.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the warmth and cordiality characterising the Pakistan-Nepal relationship and noted that it was anchored in the shared heritage and bonds of culture between the two peoples, exemplified by the archeological sites in Taxila and those in Lumbini and Kapilvastu.

The foreign minister expressed gratification that the two countries had assiduously nurtured their friendly ties over the past six decades and forged a partnership marked by close and multifaceted cooperation in diverse fields.

He appreciated Nepal's role as the host country for South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and highlighted the close coordination between Pakistan and Nepal for advancing the cause of regional cooperation under the SAARC auspices.

Pakistan and Nepal established diplomatic relations on March 20,1960. There will be a series of events during the year to celebrate the 60th anniversary in a befitting manner.