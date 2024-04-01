Open Menu

Pakistan Netball Federation's New Body Elected

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Mudassar Razak Arain was elected as Chairman of the Pakistan Netball Federation for the tenure of the next four years (2024-28) while Malik Sameen Khan and Muhammad Riaz were elected unanimously as President and Secretary General respectively.

The general council meeting of the Pakistan Netball Federation was held in a local hotel here in which all office-bearers of the Pakistan Netball Federation elected unanimously for the tenure of the next four years (2024-28), according to a communique on Monday.

The following office bearers were decided unanimously:

Patron, Zafar Iqbal Awan;

Chairman, Mudassar Razak Arain;

President, Malik Sameen Khan;

Vice Presidents,

Shah M Inam ul Haque,

Ms.

Haroona Zaman Borio, Manzar Khan,

Nisar Ahmed and

Amanullah Khan;

Secretary General, Muhammad Riaz;

Associate Secretary General, Rana Tanveer Ahmed, Samad Masood and Ms. Quratul Ain;

Treasurer, Shoail Ahmed.

Eight members of the executive committee were also elected including Naveed Khan, Yasir, Shazia Yousaf, Karima Bano, Nisha Sultan, Tanveer Hussain,

Abdul Rehman and

Anwar Ahmed Ansari.

