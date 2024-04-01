Pakistan Netball Federation's New Body Elected
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Mudassar Razak Arain was elected as Chairman of the Pakistan Netball Federation for the tenure of the next four years (2024-28) while Malik Sameen Khan and Muhammad Riaz were elected unanimously as President and Secretary General respectively.
The general council meeting of the Pakistan Netball Federation was held in a local hotel here in which all office-bearers of the Pakistan Netball Federation elected unanimously for the tenure of the next four years (2024-28), according to a communique on Monday.
The following office bearers were decided unanimously:
Patron, Zafar Iqbal Awan;
Chairman, Mudassar Razak Arain;
President, Malik Sameen Khan;
Vice Presidents,
Shah M Inam ul Haque,
Ms.
Haroona Zaman Borio, Manzar Khan,
Nisar Ahmed and
Amanullah Khan;
Secretary General, Muhammad Riaz;
Associate Secretary General, Rana Tanveer Ahmed, Samad Masood and Ms. Quratul Ain;
Treasurer, Shoail Ahmed.
Eight members of the executive committee were also elected including Naveed Khan, Yasir, Shazia Yousaf, Karima Bano, Nisha Sultan, Tanveer Hussain,
Abdul Rehman and
Anwar Ahmed Ansari.
