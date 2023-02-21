Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, economic ties

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shehbaz Sharif and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte have agreed to continue cooperation on issues related to climate change.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2023) Pakistan and the Netherlands have agreed to further enhance bilateral trade and economic relations.

The understanding was reached during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.

Both Prime Minister also agreed to continue cooperation on issues related to climate change.

Shehbaz Sharif invited the Dutch companies to invest in Pakistan in areas of agriculture, horticulture, water management and renewable energy.

The two leaders also discussed important global and regional issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Emphasizing the need of mutual respect and religious tolerance, Shehbaz Sharif said the international community must raise its collective voice against Islamophobia and work together for promoting inter-faith harmony and peaceful co-existence.