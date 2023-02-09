UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Netherlands Agree To Further Enhance Cooperation In Various Sectors

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 09, 2023 | 02:36 PM

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance cooperation in various sectors

The two sides have expressed satisfaction over the momentum in bilateral cooperation and resolved to further enhance engagement in a range of areas including political, economic, trade and investment, climate change, agriculture, water management, dairy and livestock, education and culture.

HAGUE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2023) The 10th round of Pakistan-Netherlands bilateral political consultations were held in Hague.

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and Dutch Secretary General for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Paul Huijts led their respective sides.

During the consultations, the whole range of bilateral relations and important regional and global issues were reviewed.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the momentum in bilateral cooperation and resolved to further enhance engagement in a range of areas including political, economic, trade and investment, climate change, agriculture, water management, dairy and livestock, education and culture.

Highlighting the role of Netherlands as a major trade partner of Pakistan in the European Union, the Foreign Secretary invited Dutch companies to take advantage of Pakistan’s liberal investment regime.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Water Agriculture European Union Netherlands

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

3 minutes ago
 "Not responsible for election date," Punjab Govern ..

"Not responsible for election date," Punjab Governor tells LHC

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional de ..

Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional development through enhanced con ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

3 hours ago
 UAE supports second phase of water supply projects ..

UAE supports second phase of water supply projects in Sinjar, Iraq

3 hours ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 15,000

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.