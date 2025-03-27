Pakistan, Netherlands discuss human rights, bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A delegation led by Mrs. Henny Fokel de Vries, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan, met with Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar here on Thursday.

The discussion focused on legislative measures, policy reforms, and collaborative efforts to promote human rights and strengthen bilateral relations in various sectors.

The Ambassador acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in implementing its human rights agenda and commended the government’s commitment to constitutional guarantees, including freedom of religion and belief.

The Minister highlighted Pakistan’s diverse and inclusive society, where all religious communities are safeguarded under the Constitution.

He also apprised the Ambassador of Pakistan’s recent legislative advancements, including the introduction of the National Commission for Minorities Bill in the Senate, a statutory body working to safeguard minority rights, promote interfaith harmony, and ensure the full participation of minorities in the nation’s development.

The Ambassador also informed the Minister about the upcoming visit of Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander in April, promoting sports diplomacy.

She invited the Minister to participate in related activities, recognizing the role of sports in strengthening bilateral ties. Additionally, she proposed a meeting with the Netherlands' Human Rights Ambassador during their visit in May, which the Minister welcomed as an opportunity for further cooperation.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deeper collaboration on shared priorities. The Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s hospitality and reiterated the Netherlands’ commitment to advancing mutual interests at the international level.