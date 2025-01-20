Open Menu

Pakistan, Netherlands Hold 11th Round Of Bilateral Political Consultations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 07:56 PM

Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations

The 11th Round of Pakistan-Netherlands Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held here on Monday led by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of The Netherlands, Christian Rebergen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The 11th Round of Pakistan-Netherlands Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held here on Monday led by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of The Netherlands, Christian Rebergen.

The two sides discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs news release said.

They expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in bilateral cooperation and resolved to maintain the ongoing engagements in a range of areas including political, economic, trade and investment, climate change, agriculture, water management, dairy & livestock, education and culture.

Underscoring the importance of enhanced trade and economic ties between the two countries, the Foreign Secretary appreciated the role of Netherlands as a major trading partner of Pakistan and encouraged greater Dutch investment in Pakistan.

The two sides also discussed the challenges posed by climate change. It was agreed to maintain close contacts for further enhancement of Pakistan-Netherlands bilateral relations.

Recent Stories

Gov Games rebranded to DUBAI GAMES

Gov Games rebranded to DUBAI GAMES

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival to offer visitors rich ..

Sharjah Literature Festival to offer visitors rich artistic, cultural experience ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE President, Dutch Prime Minister discuss bilate ..

UAE President, Dutch Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation, regional deve ..

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 to feature ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 to feature over 150 startups

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Shopping Promotions concludes

Sharjah Shopping Promotions concludes

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ladies Run to begin February 15

Sharjah Ladies Run to begin February 15

46 minutes ago
Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar Inter ..

Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar International Airport, a milestone ..

5 minutes ago
 ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortion ..

ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortionists

6 minutes ago
 SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for prepa ..

SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for preparations on objections

4 minutes ago
 First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted me ..

First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted members selected

4 minutes ago
 Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zard ..

Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zardari

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral ..

Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan