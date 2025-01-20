Pakistan, Netherlands Hold 11th Round Of Bilateral Political Consultations
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 07:56 PM
The 11th Round of Pakistan-Netherlands Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held here on Monday led by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of The Netherlands, Christian Rebergen
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The 11th Round of Pakistan-Netherlands Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held here on Monday led by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of The Netherlands, Christian Rebergen.
The two sides discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs news release said.
They expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in bilateral cooperation and resolved to maintain the ongoing engagements in a range of areas including political, economic, trade and investment, climate change, agriculture, water management, dairy & livestock, education and culture.
Underscoring the importance of enhanced trade and economic ties between the two countries, the Foreign Secretary appreciated the role of Netherlands as a major trading partner of Pakistan and encouraged greater Dutch investment in Pakistan.
The two sides also discussed the challenges posed by climate change. It was agreed to maintain close contacts for further enhancement of Pakistan-Netherlands bilateral relations.
Recent Stories
Gov Games rebranded to DUBAI GAMES
Sharjah Literature Festival to offer visitors rich artistic, cultural experience ..
UAE President, Dutch Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation, regional deve ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 to feature over 150 startups
Sharjah Shopping Promotions concludes
Sharjah Ladies Run to begin February 15
Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar International Airport, a milestone ..
ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortionists
SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for preparations on objections
First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted members selected
Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zardari
Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar International Airport, a milestone for Balochistan's de ..5 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortionists6 minutes ago
-
SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for preparations on objections4 minutes ago
-
First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted members selected4 minutes ago
-
Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zardari4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations4 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man involved in Morocco boat incident4 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee on Power discusses NTDC restructuring4 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Nawabshah road accident4 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel stresses immediate completion of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, resolution of canals issues, mo ..4 minutes ago
-
Senate passes resolution for repatriating of 23000 overseas Pakistani prisoners4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 32 during anti-encroachment drive4 minutes ago